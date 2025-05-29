Doctor who works at VA Medical Center in Mass. indicted on child porn charges, US Attorney says

BOSTON — A physician employed at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford has been indicted on child pornography charges, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.

Sven Knudsen Ljaamo, 70, was indicted on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Ljaamo was arrested and charged by criminal complaint on April 23. He was subsequently released on conditions after a detention hearing.

Prosecutors allege that more than 100 graphic files that included photographs and videos of child pornography were uploaded to Ljaamo’s Google account, according to the criminal complaint filed in federal court on April 22.

Federal investigators seized more than 20 devices after obtaining a search warrant.

“Because of the volume of images, forensic analysis of all devices, including the devices described above, is ongoing,” the criminal complaint states.

The complaint details graphic and disturbing images and pornographic videos depicting young girls being raped and sexually abused.

In one image allegedly uploaded to Ljaamo’s Google account, a naked man appears to be raping a girl believed to be between 5 and 8 years old, according to the criminal complaint.

In another 37-second video uploaded to the account, a man is raping a girl believed to be between 9 to 13 years old, the complaint alleges.

Federal investigators learned of the images and videos when Google submitted a Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip Report to Billerica Police, the complaint states.

Google reported that the name provided by the user of the Google account was “Sven Ljaamo.” Google reported that between May 8, 2024 and Sept. 10, 2024, the account had uploaded 108 files of suspected child pornography to Google Drive and Google Photos.

When Ljaamo spoke to investigators, he allegedly admitted to viewing, downloading and saving the pornographic material involving female minors, Foley said.

Ljaamo, in a written statement, confirmed that he “bookmarked and accessed” several websites containing child pornography involving young children and specifically sites depicting “young girls engaged in sexual acts,” investigators wrote in the criminal complaint.

Specifically, in addition to other information, Ljaamo told investigators that “that he has created folders titled ‘Y,’ and that ‘Y’ stands for ‘young,’” the criminal complaint states.

Investigators later seized Ljaamo’s cell phone and laptop from his home, and another cell phone from his office at the VA Medical Center.

“On the laptop, inside the ‘Y’ folder, investigators found tens of thousands of pornographic and/or erotic images and videos,” the criminal complaint states.

On the phone found at his home, “inside the ‘Y’ folder, investigators found hundreds of pornographic and/or erotic images and videos,” the complaint states.

If convicted of the charge of receipt of child pornography, Ljaamo faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

If convicted of the charge of possession of child pornography, Ljaamo faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

