Mass. streets transformed into New York City for filming of ‘The Walking Dead’ series

WORCESTER, Mass. — Streets in one Massachusetts community have been transformed into downtown New York City to accommodate the filming of a popular television series.

If you see zombies roaming the streets of Worcester, don’t be alarmed! “The Walking Dead: Dead City” is shooting scenes for its third season through at least Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Worcester Police Department warned drivers, “There will be some street closures and some areas where there’s no parking this week."

Downtown Worcester has been transformed into downtown New York City as The Walking Dead: Dead City shoots scenes for its third season this week. A reminder that there will be some street closures and some areas where there's no parking this week. pic.twitter.com/u6tDnjZM2Q — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) September 22, 2025

The hit AMC show stars Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Lisa Emery, among others.

Worcester is no stranger to welcoming the cast and crews of ‘The Walking Dead’ to town.

The “Dead City” spin-off also filmed scenes in the central Massachusetts city in May 2024.

