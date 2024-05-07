Zombies descend on the city of Worcester for “Walking Dead” filming

WORCESTER, Mass. — Fans snapped pictures as zombies stopped for hair and makeup touch-ups in a transformed downtown Worcester for the filming of the sequel to the wildly popular TV series “The Walking Dead.”

As smoke billowed among wrecked cars, dozens gathered on Norwich Street to get a glimpse of their favorite actor in “The Walking Dead: Dead City.”

“It’s a show that me and my family watch,” said Andressa Santos, who brought her son and daughter to the set. “So, it’s like just coming here and seeing it in our hometown is so exciting, and we feel so privileged.”

“It’s so amazing because I’ve never seen a movie set before,” Santos’s 12-year-old son, Nicholas Godoy added. “So, this is like a great opportunity for my life.”

Monique Joseph, president of Discover Central Massachusetts, the regional tourism bureau that represents Worcester and 34 surrounding cities and towns, told Boston 25 News just as thrilling as the filming is the economic impact.

“We’ve become a little bit of a hub in Massachusetts for the movie industry to come and film, and it’s really exciting,” Joseph said. “Our hotels are full. We’re seeing our restaurants with more people in them. We’re seeing a lot of people on the streets. They’re coming out, they’re visiting our attractions.”

The area may temporarily look post-apocalyptic, but downtown Worcester is anything but lifeless these days. The draws to the city are growing: an impressive food and drink scene, vibrant arts venues, nearby Triple-A baseball park Polar Park and more.

“It’s such a walkable city, right?” Joseph said. “You have the DCU Center where you can either go and catch a hockey game or see a show. You’ve got the Palladium. You’ve got the Hanover Theater. You’ve got wonderful restaurants.”

Worcester is not only becoming more of a destination, but many residents say a reason never to have to leave.

“Before we would have to go to Boston, New York to feel this kind of experience, but now we can just have it right here in our hometown. It’s so exciting,” Santos said. “I grew up here my whole life, and it’s a big, big change and we love it.”

