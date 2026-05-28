Mass. trooper released from hospital, placed on leave after accidental shooting at Acton barn

ACTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper wounded in an apparent accidental shooting at a mounted unit barn in Acton is now recovering at home, authorities announced Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening at the police barn on Wetherbee Street, where the trooper suffered non-life threatening injures after what “preliminarily appears to be an accidental discharge of his service weapon,” a state police spokesperson confirmed.

The trooper, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington for treatment. He has since been discharged.

State police say the trooper will remain on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

The incident remains under investigation, and officials say no additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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