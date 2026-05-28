Investigation underway after 3 teens allegedly scale Old John Hancock Tower weather beacon

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after three teens allegedly climbed onto the top of the weather beacon on the Old John Hancock Tower.

According to police, around 8:21 p.m., officers responded to 200 Berkeley Street following a report of individuals climbing the building’s weather beacon, approximately 50 stories above street level.

A caller reported that three individuals were on the structure and were not secured with safety equipment.

Upon arrival, officers were escorted to the rooftop, where they conducted a thorough search.

No individuals were located, and officers observed no signs of forced entry or damage to the rooftop access points.

Police say they were told that three teenagers had pushed past a security guard and exited the building through a front entrance.

One of the individuals knocked the security guard to the ground.

The individuals then fled down Stuart Street toward Clarendon Street. The security guard declined medical attention.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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