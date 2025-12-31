Mass. State Police trooper hospitalized after being hit by wrong-way driver, MSP spokesperson says

METHUEN, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was hospitalized after being struck by a wrong-way driver in the Merrimack Valley, a state police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The wrong-way driver struck two vehicles on the off-ramp from I-93 South in Methuen at Exit 43 around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to state police.

One of the two vehicles struck was a Massachusetts State Police cruiser driven by a trooper.

The trooper was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The wrong-way driver remained at the scene, state police say.

No other information was readily available.

