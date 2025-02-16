Mass. State Police have responded to over 400 crashes as a result of winter storm

MASS. — The Massachusetts State Police have released data following Saturday night’s snowstorm.

In an email sent out, the data showed that State Police have responded to over 414 crashes from last night, doubling that of last weekend’s snowstorm. Alongside that, they also assisted 321 motorists, which also doubled from last weekend. 12 of those crashes have resulted in injuries, a deduction from the past two weekends of snow.

As of 2:22 PM on Sunday, fortunately, there have been no reported fatalities from crashes.

Mass. State Police have also pointed out some notable incidents that occurred:

Last Saturday night, February 15, State Troopers aided local police and firefighters in locating a group of stranded snowmobilers with children who became sick on trails in Rowe. Fortunately, they were located and all medically cleared.

As of 5:30 AM on Sunday, the right-hand lane on R9 West in Newton was closed off due to a water main break. As of 1 PM, the lane has since been reopened.

Around 9 AM, a tractor-trailer, carrying non-hazardous materials, on I95 North in Burlington struck the R3 overpass bridge, resulting in damage to the bridge and truck. MassDOT was dispatched to evaluate the bridge and determined that it was structurally sound, reopening the travel lanes by 10:30 AM.

Roads have been a main concern with this snowstorm, as snow transitions into freezing rain, causing ice to cover the roads.

On Wednesday, February 12, Boston 25 reporter Drew Karedes covered a recent development of rock salt and ice melt shortage in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Works has said that their supply situation is ok for now and added that they have received additional funds to purchase more resources.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

