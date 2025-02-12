WELLESLEY, Mass. — A shortage of rock salt and ice melt has Massachusetts communities planning for weeks ahead this winter season.

The two previous mild winters have dictated what suppliers have in stock this season.

Cities and towns across Massachusetts haven’t seen large snowfall totals but have seen their share of smaller storms with frequent icing.

Winter storm service providers are dealing with delays in salt deliveries, and some are having to get creative to make sure they don’t run out.

“We need to conserve salt and only use it when it’s absolutely necessary,” said Nathaniel Hunter with Hunter Environmental. “We’re also trying to diversify our supplier base so that we’ve got more people we can pull it from.”

Hunter points to obstacles in the supply chain making it “a lot harder to get salt”.

“Before I could make a phone call and have 300 tons delivered the next day. Now I have to call multiple people, and you’re only getting what they’re willing to give you,” he said.

Massachusetts communities navigating rock salt, ice melt shortage this winter (Boston 25)

This winter has also brought a higher demand for ice melts that use salt as a primary ingredient.

“We’ve been using secondary suppliers because a lot of our first suppliers are out of the product,” said Jerry Cunha with Green’s Hardware in Wellesley.

Cunha said, in some cases, they’re turning to third suppliers to make sure they have an ample supply in stock.

“People are scrambling to buy it,” he added.

The Department of Public Works in Wellesley said its salt supply is good for now, but it has received additional funds to purchase more salt and snow removal supplies for the rest of the winter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group