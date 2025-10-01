Mass. State Lottery winner: North Shore woman wins $1M on scratch ticket purchased at liquor store

REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman recently won a big prize on a scratch ticket she purchased at a local liquor store.
Susan Shick, of Revere, won $1 million in the “Diamonds and Dollars” instant ticket game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. She chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.
Shick told the Lottery that she plans on saving her winnings for retirement.
She bought her winning ticket at Blanchards at 286 American Legion Highway in Revere.
The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.
