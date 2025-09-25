Mass. State Lottery winner: $15M grand prize won on scratch ticket sold at convenience store

STERLING, Mass. — A Massachusetts Lottery player recently hit for a big grand prize on a scratch ticket purchased at a local convenience store.

The DAO Trust of Milton claimed the first $15 million grand prize in the “$15,000,000 Colossal Millions” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery announced Thursday.

The trust, represented by trustee Matthew Marcus, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $9,750,000.

Marcus told the Lottery that the winner plans on vacationing and making home improvements with the money.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lanphers Market at 240 Redemption Rock Trail in Sterling. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.

There are two unclaimed $15 million grand prizes remaining in the instant game.

