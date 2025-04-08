Mass. State Lottery winner: Massachusetts man wins $1M prize on scratch ticket game

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket game.

John DeChellis of Plymouth chose the one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) on his Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Ultimate 7″ instant ticket game prize.

DeChellis, who was joined by his wife Shara when claiming his prize at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters says he plans on putting the winnings towards a new boat as well as home improvements.

He purchased his winning ticket at The Corner Store, 233 Sandwich St. in Plymouth.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

