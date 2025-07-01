Mass. State Lottery winner: Man’s lucky elevator numbers lead to big payday

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A Massachusetts man struck it rich on a lottery ticket after his lucky elevator numbers hit for a big prize.

Sylvester Semedo, of Weymouth, recently won $300,000 by playing the same set of numbers three times on one Mass Cash ticket, matching the five numbers selected in a drawing on June 26, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Semedo won his prizes with a set of numbers he regularly plays that represent the only floors his old work building’s elevator used to stop on.

Semedo told the Lottery that he plans to use his winnings to attend an away Red Sox game.

His winning ticket was purchased at Jenny’s Market at 992 Middle Street in Weymouth. The store receives a total of $3,000 in bonuses for its sale.

