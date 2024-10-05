Mass. State Lottery winner: Man becomes fifth $1 million prize winner in ‘JAWS’ scratch ticket

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A New Bedford man is the newest winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s JAWS instant ticket.

Bacilio Gomez chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He said he plans on buying a new home with his winnings.

Gomez, who claimed his prize Tuesday, October 1 at Mass Lottery headquarters in Dorchester, purchased his $1 million winning ticket at M & M Convenience, 30 Rockdale Ave. in New Bedford.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

The Massachusetts Lottery announced earlier this year the ‘Jaws’-themed scratch ticket that will offer losers a second-chance drawing that could land them a trip to Martha’s Vineyard.

The “Jaws” ticket is available at Lottery retailers across Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is the first U.S. lottery to offer a JAWS instant ticket.

