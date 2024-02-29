You’re going to need a bigger coin: Massachusetts Lottery launching new ‘Jaws’ scratch ticket

EDGARTOWN, Mass. — Duunnn dunnn… duuuunnnn duun ... You’re going to need a bigger coin.

The Massachusetts Lottery has announced plans to roll out a “Jaws”-themed scratch ticket that will offer losers a second-chance drawing that could land them a trip to Martha’s Vineyard, the State House News reported.

The Lottery says the debut of the ticket is part of the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s hit thriller.

Only eight million of the $10 “Jaws” tickets will be printed and they’ll feature prizes of up to $1 million.

The second-chance drawings in the instant game will feature 30 total top prizes of a trip to the Vineyard that includes a three-night stay for two people at the Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown. Second-chance winners will also score black car service to and from the ferry, a guided bus tour of the island and some of the locations seen in “Jaws,” a private screening of the film, and $1,000 in spending cash.

Each of the second-chance winners will also win a cash prize, with one prize of $1 million available.

The ticket will be available in Lottery retailers across the Bay State beginning March 26.

