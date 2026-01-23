Mass. State Lottery winner: $2M prize won on Powerball ticket

BOSTON — A Boston‑based trust has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from a ticket purchased in North Andover, following one of the largest drawings in the game’s history.

The Geydelin Wonder Trust, represented by trustee Rebecca MacGregor, claimed the prize on Thursday at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

The prize amount is $2 million before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at Winners Corner, located at 2302 Turnpike Street in North Andover, for the Wednesday, Dec. 17, Powerball drawing. That drawing featured a $1.267 billion jackpot.

As the retailer that sold the winning ticket, Winners Corner will receive a $20,000 bonus from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

