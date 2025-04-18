Mass. State Lottery winner: $15M prize won on scratch ticket purchased on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A scratch ticket that was recently purchased at a convenience store on Cape Cod hit for a huge payout.

DMOB Trust of Quincy claimed a $15 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “300X” instant ticket game.

The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $9,750,000, Lottery officials announced Friday.

The winning ticket was purchased at Garrett’s Family Market at 302 Palmer Avenue in Falmouth.

The store receives a $50,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

