Mass. state leaders establish online resource to report alleged ICE misconduct

Massachusetts state leaders are establishing an online portal where Bay Staters can report alleged misconduct by ICE agents.

The new online portal, established by Massachusetts Governor Muara Healey and Attorney General Andrea Campbell, is available at mass.gov/fedmisconduct for Massachusetts residents to report incidents involving ICE or U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

Residents will be able to submit photos or videos alongside any written incident reports.

Healey and Campbell say they hope the portal will serve as a resource

“We’ve seen across the country and here in Massachusetts that the tactics of ICE under the Trump Administration have been putting everyone at risk. The people of Massachusetts deserve to know that their rights will be respected, their safety protected and their concerns about misconduct taken seriously,” said Governor Healey. “This new reporting portal will help us gather information, support residents and ensure federal agents operating in our state are following the law.”

“The core duty of law enforcement, including federal law enforcement, is to keep our communities safe. But what we have seen from ICE in recent months across the country is the opposite: aggressive and reckless tactics that spread fear and chaos in our communities,” said Attorney General Campbell. “As my office works to ensure residents are protected and have access to the legal assistance they need, I encourage everyone to use this new reporting portal if they see concerning ICE activity in their communities.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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