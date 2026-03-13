14-year-old girl detained by ICE, taken to New York facility, has returned to Massachusetts

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A 14-year-old girl who was detained by ICE agents and taken to a New York facility this week has been returned to Massachusetts.

According to the teen’s attorney, Andrew Lattarulo, the teen was reunited with her aunt and uncle at 1:15 p.m. at JFK Airport.

Despite previous intentions from ICE, which had stated that they were trying to rescue the teen and not deport her, the teen had recieved documents to appear in immigration court “immediately.”

On court on Wednesday, a federal judge ordered that the teen be returned to Massachusetts by Thursday afternoon to the temporary custody of her aunt and Uncle.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Lattarulo claimed that she was taken from a vehicle by ICE agents. Lattarulo shared a video with Boston 25 that showed the moment that agents surrounded the vehicle.

Lattarulo told Boston 25 News reporter Daniel Coates on Wednesday that his client lives with her brothers after their mother passed away and that her father is now estranged.

The teen was driven across state lines overnight into federal custody in New York.

“I can only imagine what’s going through that child’s mind,” Lattarulo said to Coates. “Apparently, if you’re a child or adult, ICE is going to treat you the same. They like to move you out of state because it separates friends, family, and their legal counsel.”

Boston 25 reached out to ICE for a statement, in which Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis stated that federal agents were actually rescuing the teen from alleged suspected gang members connected to the “Primeiro Comando da Massachusetts gang” in “a targeted operation.”

The statement later said that the vehicle involved in the detainment was connected to an attempted home invasion in Walpole.

“Upon further investigation, special agents confirmed that the 14-year-old girl had no familial relationship to either individual,” Bis’ statement said. “Based on this information and to ensure the safety and security of the minor, she was placed in the custody of Health and Human Services, Office of Refugee Resettlement, within hours of the initial encounter. As standard protocol, she will remain in ORR custody pending the identification of legal guardians.”

The teen’s attorney states that the girl is seeking special juvenile immigrant status. A removal proceeding is to be determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

