Former Mass. sheriff’s deputy indicted, possessed more than 1,100 files of child porn, DA says

BOURNE, Mass. — A former Dukes County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday for following a monthslong child porn investigation that spanned state lines.

Patrick Doran, of Hyannis, was indicted for possession of child pornography.

According to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, Barnstable Police were contacted by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department in Wisconsin back in January 2025 regarding a suspect on the Cape who had been soliciting and distributing explicit materials to a 14-year-old girl in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

The suspect, later identified as Doran, had allegedly been posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Police executed a search warrant from the Kenosha County investigation at his Hyannis home on February 27, seizing several electronics, including his cell phone.

Doran was taken into custody and subsequently charged with soliciting intimate representation from a minor, exposing a child to harmful material, and exposing intimate parts to a child, according to Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

After analyzing his electronics at the USSS New England Cyber Task Force in Boston, investigators say they located 1,188 files depicting child sexual abuse material.

His phone allegedly contained many of the photographs and materials that had been sent to the 14-year-old girl in Wisconsin.

Doran was arraigned in Wisconsin in February. Boston 25 News has reached out to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office for details of that arraignment and the conditions imposed by the court.

Pleasant Prairie Police Department ICAC Arrest The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is proud to announce a... Posted by Pleasant Prairie Police Department on Wednesday, March 19, 2025

While Doran’s criminal status since February 27 remains unclear, on Monday, Barnstable Police found him in the town of Bourne and arrested him on the child porn indictment warrant.

During the time of these allegations, officials say Doran worked as a deputy for the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Doran was employed from January 1, 2023 to March 1, 2025.

Doran was arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court, where the judge imposed a cash bail of $5,000.

He will be back in court for a pretrial hearing on July 17.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group