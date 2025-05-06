Mass. sex offender accused of having child porn depicting children as young as 3 years old

BOSTON — A Holyoke man who is a registered sex offender is accused of having child pornography depicting children as young as three years old, the U.S. Attorney said.

Justin Ouimette, 34, a Level 1 sex offender, was charged with possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Monday.

Ouimette will make an initial appearance in federal court in Springfield at a later date, Foley said.

In October 2022, Ouimette was convicted of possession of child pornography in Massachusetts Superior Court.

According to the charging documents, investigators allegedly found more than 200 files on Ouimette’s electronic devices that appeared to depict child sex abuse material during a search of Ouimette’s home and person in July 2024.

The electronic files included children as young as three years old, prosecutors said.

A search of Ouimette’s Dropbox resulted in the discovery of an additional 200 files allegedly depicting child sex abuse material.

On July 25, 2024, Ouimette was issued a probation violation, and he was subsequently sentenced to one year incarceration, which he is currently serving.

If convicted of the charge of possession of child pornography as a registered sex offender, Ouimette faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to 20 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group