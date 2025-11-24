Mass. school investigating alleged sex assault involving students on field trip

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts school has launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving students during a recent field trip, officials said.

Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School, a K–12 school in Worcester, announced that it’s taking “the utmost seriousness” in response to an allegation of sexual assault involving students during a “school-sponsored, off-site field trip.”

According to a statement from the school, administrators immediately implemented safety protocols upon learning of the allegation and notified law enforcement without delay. The school says it’s also conducting its own internal review in accordance with state laws and established policies.

The school acknowledged concerns from parents about why students were not immediately allowed to call home, explaining that the decision was made “very carefully” to maintain safety and order while the situation was still developing. Officials further noted that their priority was to ensure all students were supervised, safe, and accounted for before contacting families.

Counselors and support staff are available to assist students and families.

The school was unable to provide any additional details on the investigation due to the “sensitive nature of the matter” and “legal obligations regarding student privacy.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group