Mass. RMV holding MA250 low-number plate lottery

In celebration of 250 years of America’s independence, the RMV in partnership with the Massachusetts Lottery, will hold a low plate lottery for its “most popular” specialty plate.

The plate features a blue background with the year “1776″ surrounded by 13 stars. The bottom reads “250 years of independence.”

Residents can apply starting Feb. 16, at 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on April 17. Further information on the lottery is available at Mass.Gov/MA250Plate.

There are 1,000 plates available through the lottery, numbered from 1-999 and including the symbolic “1776.”

The specialty plate is emblematic red, white, and blue and is now the most popular specialty plate in the state, with more than 57,000 issued in just over seven months.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

