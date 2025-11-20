Mass. religion professor accused of scamming woman he met on Christian dating site out of $78K

QUINCY, Mass. — A longtime religious studies professor at Stonehill College is facing criminal charges after he allegedly defrauded a woman out of more than $78,000 in a romance scam that began on a Christian dating site, authorities said.

Gregory J.W. Shaw, 73, of South Easton, was charged with two counts of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses, according to Quincy District Court records.

Investigators say Shaw posed as “Greg” on ChristianMingle.com and convinced the victim, Joycelyn Ledoux, to send him two checks totaling $78,500 in September 2024, claiming he needed money for overseas business emergencies.

Police say the checks were deposited into accounts linked to Shaw’s business, “Shaw Global.” Detectives traced the funds through multiple transfers and cryptocurrency transactions.

Shaw later admitted receiving the money but claimed he was duped by an international company called “Rockwool” to convert funds into crypto.

After being confronted by investigators, Shaw reimbursed the victim with a personal check for $78,500. Despite repayment, Ledoux requested that the case proceed to court, citing months of emotional distress.

A clerk magistrate found probable cause in August, and Shaw will face a summons on the felony charges.

