‘Outrageous’: Mass. Gov. Healey reacts to Eversource’s proposed winter rate hikes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Winter is approaching, and with it, a potential spike in energy costs for some Massachusetts residents.

Eversource on Thursday proposed a rate increase that could raise monthly bills by up to 17% for EGMA customers—an estimated $49 more per month. NSTAR customers may see a 13% increase, translating to about $41 more per month.

Boston 25 News reporter Alyssa Azzara caught up with Gov. Maura Healey on Friday and asked her about the utility company’s proposed rate hikes.

“It’s outrageous. People can’t afford it. It’s way too high,” Healey told Azzara. “So, I’m going to be urging DPU to really scrutinize this proposal. But people can’t afford this.”

Eversource attributes the proposed increase to several factors, including the rising cost of natural gas, maintenance expenses, and customer programs such as bill assistance.

Bills will now be broken down into three categories, rather than two: Supply, maintenance and infrastructure investment, and public benefits, according to Eversource spokesman William Hinkle.

“Customers can anticipate a slight increase in the cost of gas when compared to last winter’s season average rates,” Hinkle told Boston 25. “There’s also a large increase with respect to our investments and our distribution system, the work we have to do, and the employees who do the work.”

Earlier this year, in March and April, the Department of Public Utilities ordered a 5% cut in bills for residential customers of multiple energy companies, including Eversource, due to high energy costs.

Healey is hopeful the DPU won’t approve this latest proposal.

“I’m trying to do everything I can to drive down people’s energy bills. That’s why I did the rebates earlier, the discounts earlier, it’s why we pushed hard on the utilities,” Healey explained. “It’s why I filed legislation that I hope passes that will lower energy bills here in the state.”

In a statement, Eversource urged its customers to explore its payment support programs to help with the possible increased costs.

“National Grid is deeply committed to the communities we serve and considers affordability a core component in providing safe, reliable energy to our customers. As winter approaches, we encourage customers to explore our full range of payment support programs and take advantage of our online and in-person assistance events,” the utility company said. “While National Grid’s delivery rates are expected to stay flat, market gas prices and weather also affect winter bills. We remain committed to providing safe, reliable service and helping our customers manage energy costs.”

Regular winter rate adjustments are scheduled to start on Saturday, Nov. 1.

