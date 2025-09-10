Mass. officials condemn ‘horrific’ fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

The deadly shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk Wednesday sparked strong reactions from officials across the country.

At home in Massachusetts, elected officials say they’re appalled by the violence and are praying for the Kirk family.

Governor Maura Healey said the growth of political violence in the country must be stopped:

Violence has no place in our politics — ever. What happened to Charlie Kirk is horrific and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.



The growth of political violence in our country must be stopped. — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) September 10, 2025

Massachusetts Republican Party Chair Amy Carnevale released the following statement:

The MassGOP is devastated to learn that Charlie Kirk has died. Through his work engaging young people, Charlie had the pulse of college campuses like no one else. His aim was to bring thoughtful and civilized discussions to our young people. Tonight and forever he will be missed.

Steve Kerrigan, Chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, said in part:

"Our hearts go out to the family of Charlie Kirk. We are deeply saddened and horrified by his murder. This political violence must be condemned in all forms. Regardless of political party or ideologies we must be able to come together to address our differences peacefully. We join with leaders and voices from across the political spectrum in stating unequivocally that acts of violence have no place in our politics ever."

Senator Elizabeth Warren shared the following:

This shooting is nothing short of horrific. I'm praying for Charlie Kirk and thinking of the students at the event in Utah. Political violence has no place in our country — it's never ok. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 10, 2025

Senator Ed Markey shared similar sentiments:

We must denounce political violence in all its forms. I condemn the shooting of Charlie Kirk. There must be no place for this heinous violence in America. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) September 10, 2025

President Trump and Donald Trump Jr. both expressed sympathies:

I love you brother. You gave so many people the courage to speak up and we will not ever be silenced. pic.twitter.com/PcghpcnYKX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2025

Former President’s Joe Biden and Barack Obama condemned the killing, and expressed prayers for the Kirk family:

There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 10, 2025

We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk shot The crowd reacts after Charlie Kirk is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP)

The co-founder and CEO of the youth organization Turning Point USA, the 31-year-old Kirk is the latest victim in a spasm of political violence across the United States.

Videos posted to social media from Utah Valley University show Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.” A single shot rings out and Kirk can be seen reaching up with his right hand as a large volume of blood gushes from the left side of his neck. Stunned spectators are heard gasping and screaming before people start to run away.

The suspect is still at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group