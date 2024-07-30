Mass. athlete helps US women win first Olympic medal in rugby sevens with comeback victory

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP/Boston 25) — Alex Sedrick ran most of the length of the field to give the U.S. women a first Olympic rugby sevens medal with a stunning stoppage-time comeback win over Australia in the bronze-medal match on Tuesday.

The 2016 champion Australians were leading 12-7 with seconds remaining and deep in U.S. territory. The ball went to Sedrick and she bumped off two tacklers before racing all the way to the other end to score and spark jubilation for the Americans.

The U.S. women reached the Olympic semifinals for the first time and lost to defending champion New Zealand. That made the playoff for a third a case of winning a medal or going home without.

The Americans rushed onto the field to celebrate the 14-12 victory. Sammy Sullivan was in tears. Ilona Maher raised both arms up in triumph.

Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” blared over the stadium speakers.

The U.S. women had to wait until after the final between New Zealand and Canada to take their place on the podium.

Two New England natives, including a Massachusetts high school graduate, helped the USA women’s rugby sevens earn the medal.

Massachusetts native earns bronze medal

Massachusetts native Kristi Kirshe, 29, helped Team USA capture the bronze medal.

Kirshe is from Franklin and is a graduate of Williams College, where she played soccer before later taking up rugby at the age of 23.

Kirshe’s favorite movie is “Good Will Hunting” and her favorite TV show is the “Office,” according to her official athlete bio. Her favorite holiday is the Fourth of July and she also enjoys rollerblading and watching the NFL.

Kirshe also played on the women’s side in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Vermont native earns medal too

Fellow New England Ilona Maher also played on the team

Maher was born in Burlington, Vermont. She played rugby collegiately at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

Maher, who started playing rugby at the age of 17, also enjoys trying new coffee shops and restaurants, going on walks, and bullet journaling, according to her athlete profile.

Maher is known for spreading body positivity through social media.

She also played on the women’s side in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group