2 Mass. athletes help Team USA men’s gymnastics end medal drought at Paris Olympics

PARIS — A pair of Team USA gymnasts from Massachusetts will return home from the 2024 Paris Olympics with medals in hand.

Frederick Richard, of Stoughton, and Stephen Nedoroscik, of Worcester, both won bronze medals in the men’s team final on Monday.

The Americans finished with a team score of 257.793, while Japan took gold with 259.594, and China finished with the silver at 259.062.

Paris Olympics Artistic Gymnastics Members of the United States team react after winning the bronze medal during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

Their victory marks Team USA’s first Olympic medal in men’s gymnastics since the Beijing Summer Olympics in 2008.

Richard delivered team-high scorer performances on parallel bars, the horizontal bar, and the floor. Nedoroscik, a pommel specialist, was near flawless in his performance.

Richard is a 20-year-old graduate of Stoughton High School. Nedoroscik is a 26-year-old graduate of Worcester Technical High School.

