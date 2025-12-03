Mass. moves to protect childhood vaccines ahead of federal review

BOSTON — It’s anticipated that a federal panel may be voting to change the recommendation surrounding Hepatitis B vaccines for newborns, but Governor Maura Healey says that decision will not have an impact in Massachusetts.

“In Massachusetts, we follow the science, the data, and we listen to our medical experts,” Gov. Healey said.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to meet on Thursday and Friday for the potential vote, but in press conference at the Massachusetts Department of Health on Wednesday, the governor explained that the Bay State will be following suit.

“No matter what ACIP does the next couple of days, we’re going to make sure that vaccine remains available here in Massachusetts,” Gov. Healey said.

Pediatrician with Tufts Medical Center, Dr. Chas Hannum says with this potential announcement, he expected that states would be making their own guidelines, which Massachusetts has already been doing for vaccines. However, nationwide, he said it’ll be worrisome if the recommendation changes.

“I think we’re worried in the pediatric community that this will be somewhat of a snowball effect, where we’re just going to have a hard time convincing people to do what, at least we believe with evidence, is the best choice for their health and their children’s health,” Dr. Hannum said. “It makes me feel a little queasy that we are not going to be practicing evidence-based medicine.”

Dr. Hannum referenced studies that he says show hepatitis B immunization practices have improved the rates of infection, since the recommendation for newborns first went into effect 1991.

“Even though it may not be something that affects you in the moment, making sure we’re taking care of the population is really the goal,” Dr. Hannum said.

Dana Pernini doesn’t believe there should be vaccine mandates or recommendations, but said she does believe people should have a choice, and that means having access.

“If a parent wants to vaccinate, then they should. And if they don’t, they shouldn’t,” Pernini said.

Though for Jim Burton, he believes there’s no reason for ACIP to change the recommendation at all.

“If you have to pick priorities, that’s top of the list. You have got to take care of the children,” Burton said.

