Mass. most expensive state for a family to live comfortably, study says

Massachusetts is the most expensive state for a family of four to live comfortably, according to a new study.

According to SmartAsset, a family’s income needs to be $313,747 to live comfortably in Massachusetts, the highest in the nation.

Massachusetts is also the second most expensive state for a single adult to live comfortably, with an estimated figure of $120,141. Only Hawaii ranks as more expensive for a single adult. Connecticut follows closely behind in third place with an estimated $290,368 needed.

SmartAsset assembled the ranking by analyzing data from MIT’s Living Wage Calculator and applying the income to a budget where 50% of household income goes to necessities, 30% to desires, and 20% to savings or debt repayment.

The full Top 10 ranking for the most expensive states for a family of four is as follows:

Massachusetts Hawaii Connecticut California Vermont New Jersey Washington New York Colorado Oregon

