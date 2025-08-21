Mass. most expensive state for a family to live comfortably, study says

A new study is reiterating the high cost of living in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts is the most expensive state for a family of four to live comfortably, according to a new study.
According to SmartAsset, a family’s income needs to be $313,747 to live comfortably in Massachusetts, the highest in the nation.
Massachusetts is also the second most expensive state for a single adult to live comfortably, with an estimated figure of $120,141. Only Hawaii ranks as more expensive for a single adult. Connecticut follows closely behind in third place with an estimated $290,368 needed.
SmartAsset assembled the ranking by analyzing data from MIT’s Living Wage Calculator and applying the income to a budget where 50% of household income goes to necessities, 30% to desires, and 20% to savings or debt repayment.
The full Top 10 ranking for the most expensive states for a family of four is as follows:
- Massachusetts
- Hawaii
- Connecticut
- California
- Vermont
- New Jersey
- Washington
- New York
- Colorado
- Oregon
