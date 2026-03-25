Mass. man who worked for US Energy Department pleads guilty to bribery of a public official

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who worked for the U.S. Department of Energy has pleaded guilty to trying to bribe a government employee to secure government contracts for his private company.

Edward Doherty, 35, of Weymouth and Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to honest services fraud, payment of illegal gratuities, and bribery of a public official, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Stearns scheduled sentencing for July 8.

A federal grand jury indicted Doherty in July.

Doherty worked as a security specialist for the Department of Energy until he agreed to participate in the deferred resignation program in February 2025, Foley said.

In November 2024, just before he began working with the Department of Energy, Doherty founded MAE Systems LLC in Massachusetts.

In February 2025, prosecutors said Doherty offered a Department of Energy employee money in exchange for the employee ensuring that his company receives Department of Energy contracts.

The Department of Energy employee reported the incident to law enforcement.

Between February and June 2025, Doherty was recorded offering to pay the Department of Energy employee at least $10,000 in exchange for the employee awarding a Department of Energy contract to MAE Systems LLC, prosecutors said.

In June 2025, Doherty made two down payments on the bribe, totaling $2,500, to the Department of Energy employee, prosecutors said.

For the charge of bribery of a public official, Doherty faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

For the wire fraud charge of honest services, Doherty faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

For the charge of payment of illegal gratuities, Doherty faces a sentence of up to two years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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