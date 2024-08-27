One dead, another seriously injured in Brewster multi-car crash

BREWSTER, Mass. — One driver has died and another was seriously injured after a truck crossed over into the opposite lane, crashing into two vehicles Monday afternoon.

According to State Police, troopers responding to a multi-car collision around 3:15 p.m. on Route 6 eastbound, east of Exit 85 in Brewster found a 2020 Isuzu truck, a 2006 Toyota Tundra, and a 1997 GMC safari all involved in a crash.

The driver of the Toyota, identified by authorities as 56-year-old Edward Footer from Chatham, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Isuzu truck, identified only as a 24-year-old Yarmouth man, was hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the GMC was not injured.

Investigators say the Isuzu truck was traveling westbound when for reasons unknown, crossed into the eastbound lanes, striking Footer’s Toyota. The Isuzu then struck the GMC before coming to a stop.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear if any charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

