Mass. man pleads guilty to bank fraud and money laundering, received $300K in fraudulent loans

BOSTON — A Dedham man who received more than $300,000 in fraudulent bank loans pleaded guilty on Wednesday to bank fraud and money laundering, the U.S. Attorney said.

Wyoming Killingbarrows, 30, who was born with the name Patricio Junio Brito Pontes Barros, pleaded guilty to four counts of bank fraud and one count of money laundering, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Oct. 2.

Killingbarrows was charged in April.

Between June 2, 2021 and July 17, 2021, Killingbarrows submitted 18 fraudulent bank loan applications, Foley said.

In the various loan applications, Killingbarrows used his birth name of Patricio Barros, misrepresented his income, and submitted fraudulent paystubs from a company in support of his applications, Foley said.

As a result, various banks issued loans to Killingbarrows totaling $329,002, Foley said.

Killingbarrows failed to pay back any of the loans and used the money for various personal expenses, including investments.

For each charge of bank fraud, Killingbarrows faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

For the charge of money laundering, Killingbarrows faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the amount of the criminally derived property involved in the transaction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group