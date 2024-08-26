Mass. man missing in South Carolina found dead underneath a house, officials say

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Authorities believe they’ve located a deceased Massachusetts man who had been missing for over a week under a house in South Carolina on Monday.

Officers responding to a home in Sea Pines in connection to suspicious activity around 11:30 a.m. think they located the body of 60-year-old Stanley Kotowski underneath the residence around 3:30 p.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Tuesday to confirm the identity of the body and the cause and manner of death.

The Massachusetts man was on vacation with his family in Hilton Head when he was reported missing on August 16.

Kotowski’s wife said he developed really bad insomnia in the last month, although it’s unclear if that had anything to do with his disappearance.

“His anxiety just kept getting worse and worse and worse. And he started to get a little paranoid. He thought someone was chasing him,” Jackie Kotowski said.

The incident remains under investigation.

