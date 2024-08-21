‘Want you home’: Family speaks out as search for missing Mass. man in South Carolina enters 5th day

METHUEN, Mass. — Law enforcement authorities in South Carolina will search for a missing Methuen man for a fifth day.

The search currently underway is for Stanley Kotowski, of Methuen.

He and his family were on vacation in Hilton Head when Kotowski walked out of their rental and disappeared. The 60-year-old man was last seen wearing a potentially gray Coors light T-shirt, dark-colored blue or black shorts, and no shoes.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Kotowski did not take any personal items with him like his wallet or phone. Kotowski is described as 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Kotowski’s wife said her husband developed really bad insomnia in the last month.

“His anxiety just kept getting worse and worse and worse. And he started to get a little paranoid. He thought someone was chasing him,” Jackie Kotowski said.

But it’s unclear if that had anything to do with his disappearance.

Their son Zak added, “He’s a strong person. He’s athletic. He could, even in a delirious state, shoeless, he could get a few towns over, especially in 72 hours.”

The search for Kotowski to bring him back to Methuen includes deploying canines, drones, helicopters, and boats.

“We love him and we miss him and we just want him to come home,” Jackie said.

Zak added, “And you’re not in trouble, Dad. Like, we love you. Yeah. Come home. We just want you home.”

South Carolina authorities are hoping people there in the area will review their home cameras in hopes of finding out what may have happened to Kotowski.

