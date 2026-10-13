Mass. man indicted in connection to fiery crash that killed father, 8-year-old daughter

A Paxton man has been indicted in connection with a crash that killed a father and daughter in North Reading.

Matthew Sweeney, 21, was indicted for two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of felony motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence, and operating to endanger in connection with a fatal crash in August.

The two victims in the crash were identified as 35-year-old Samir Naili and 8-year-old Kashmira Naili.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Route 28 and North Street.

Sweeney was allegedly speeding in an Acura MDX when he crashed into the back of a Honda HR-V that was stopped at a red light, causing it to become engulfed in flames, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

First responders and a good Samaritan tried to save the father and daughter, but they died in the fire.

Police arrested and charged Sweeney at the scene.

He is set to be arraigned on Wednesday morning in Middlesex Superior Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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