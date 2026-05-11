Mass. man gets time in federal prison for distributing crystal meth

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing crystal methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney said Monday.

Giang Tran, 36, of Webster, was sentenced May 8 in federal court in Worcester to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Margaret Guzman handed down his sentence.

Tran pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances (involving 50 grams or more of methamphetamine) and distribution of methamphetamine. Tran was indicted on June 10, 2025.

In December 2024, a cooperating witness told law enforcement that Tran was the supplier of pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Tran agreed to deliver crystal methamphetamine to undercover law enforcement posing as the cooperating witness on three occasions, prosecutors said.

On Jan. 2, 2025, Tran personally delivered the drugs to a commercial plaza in Everett.

On Jan. 8, 2025, and again on Jan. 21, 2025, Tran sent an associate to deliver the drugs in Worcester, prosecutors said.

In total, prosecutors said Tran delivered or arranged the delivery of approximately 1 kilogram of methamphetamine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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