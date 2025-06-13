Mass. man dies while driving truck that went off roadway, struck vehicle, garage, tree, DA says

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A Massachusetts man died while driving a truck that went off the roadway in Haverhill, striking a vehicle, a garage, and a tree, the district attorney said Friday.

John Bainter, 67, of Bradford, died shortly before noon on Thursday in the crash off Seven Sister Road in Haverhill, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement.

Bainter, the only person in the truck at the time, was taken by ambulance to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, where he was pronounced dead, Tucker said.

The crash remains under investigation by Haverhill Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group