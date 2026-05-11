Mass. man accused of throwing lit fireworks at police cruiser in New Hampshire

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man who was held without bail is accused of throwing lit fireworks at a marked police cruiser in New Hampshire, police said Monday.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested on a warrant on Sunday, Plymouth Police Chief Nathan Bufington said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page.

“The Plymouth Police Department does not routinely publish names or photographs in press releases,” police wrote in their post. “This standard is based on our commitment to fairness and consistency.”

In New Hampshire and Massachusetts, the names of persons arrested and charged with a crime are generally considered public record.

The Massachusetts man has been charged with arson (Class A Felony), malicious Explosion (Class A Felony), reckless conduct with a deadly weapon (Class B Felony), reckless conduct (Class A Misdemeanor) and criminal mischief (Class A Misdemeanor), Bufington said.

Plymouth, NH fireworks incident (Plymouth, NH Police Department)

The charges stem from an incident that happened during the early morning hours of April 19, in which the man allegedly threw a large lit firework at a marked Plymouth Police Department cruiser on Pearl Street in Plymouth.

At the time of the incident, the officer was seated inside the cruiser, speaking with a civilian standing outside the passenger-side window.

“The firework detonated within feet of both the officer and the civilian, creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury,“ Bufington said. ”The explosion also caused damage to a nearby residence.”

The man is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. Plymouth Police Department will request extradition to the State of New Hampshire, Bufington said.

Plymouth, NH fireworks incident (Plymouth, NH Police Department)

“The Plymouth Police Department remains committed to protecting the public and will aggressively investigate and prosecute reckless or violence (sic) acts targeting residents or officers,” Bufington said. “This investigation remains ongoing.”

Police in Littleton, Massachusetts, assisted local officers with the arrest, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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