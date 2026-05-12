Mass. man among 2 men accused of kidnapping woman in NH and torturing and beating her in Vermont

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is among two men accused of kidnapping a woman in New Hampshire and taking her to Vermont, where prosecutors said they tortured and beat her and held her for ransom.

Tyron Harris, 27, of Massachusetts, and Damarcus Bonner, 30, of Connecticut, have been charged with an interstate kidnapping conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Harris and Bonner were arrested on a complaint and will appear in federal court on Tuesday. Both men were previously charged by the State of Vermont and had been in Vermont state custody since January.

According to allegations in the complaint, Harris and Bonner kidnapped a woman in Claremont, New Hampshire, and brought her to a house in Springfield, Vermont.

For more than 24 hours, they held her there against her will, tortured and beat the victim, and demanded money from her and others on her behalf.

Police in Springfield, Vermont, ultimately learned of the kidnapping and went to the house in the early morning hours of January 25. They rescued the victim from the house and arrested Harris and Bonner, prosecutors said.

A search of the house revealed a firearm, drugs packaged for distribution, duct tape that was used to bind the victim, and items used for torture, prosecutors said.

Each man faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group