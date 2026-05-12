Firefighter injured, 9 residents displaced after house fire in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A firefighter was injured and nine residents were displaced after a fire at a multi-unit house in Plymouth on Tuesday morning, the fire chief said.

One Plymouth firefighter, who was not identified, suffered a minor injury fighting the blaze, Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley said in a statement. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported. Firefighters evacuated all nine residents safely, said Foley, who credited a working smoke detector in the home with saving lives.

“Everyone made it out safely,” Foley said. “This fire is a perfect example of the importance of smoke detectors. It started early in the morning, before most of the residents were awake.”

Plymouth Fire Plymouth Fire Department extinguished a fire in a Court Street home Tuesday morning. (Courtesy Plymouth Fire Buff)

“If not for the building’s functioning alarm system, this incident could have ended much differently,” Foley said. “Smoke detectors protect the residents and also give our firefighters a head start fighting the fire.”

At approximately 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, residents of 411 Court St. were alerted to smoke by the building’s functioning alarm system and called 911, Foley said.

When crews arrived, fire crews saw smoke and flames coming from a bedroom in the first-floor apartment. The fire also extended into the apartment above.

Utility crews shut off power to the building. Fire crews knocked down the flames by 6 a.m. and overhauled the structure by 8 a.m.

Plymouth fire Nine residents were displaced by a fire in a Court Street home Tuesday morning. One Plymouth firefighter suffered a minor injury. (Courtesy Plymouth Fire Buff)

Units on the first and second floors had significant damage. Other units had smoke and water damage.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire originated in the first-floor bedroom and appears to be accidental, Foley said.

State Fire Marshal investigators were called to the scene, and the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the fire victims.

Carver and Kingston fire departments responded to Plymouth to provide station coverage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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