TAUNTON, Mass. — One person was killed and another seriously injured after a crash in Taunton late Thursday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on Route 140 North near Route 24.

State police say a pickup truck collided with a commercial vehicle.

The passenger in the pickup suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was also seriously injured and flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Route 140 North was closed for several hours while crews responded and investigated the crash. Traffic was diverted onto Stevens Street before all lanes reopened around 3 a.m. Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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