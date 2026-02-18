Mass. man accused of driving drunk with 2 small kids and empty nip bottles in car, police say

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — A Worcester man is accused of driving drunk without a driver’s license with two small children in rear car seats and empty nip bottles in his car.

Honorio Lisboa Jr., 42, is facing a slew of charges after a traffic stop in Southboro over the weekend, police said.

Police said Lisboa was arrested Saturday and charged with: driving under the influence of liquor, child endangerment while OUI, driving with a suspended license, subsequent offense, motor vehicle driver refusing to identify self, possessing an open container of alcohol, trespass with motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, license not in possession, failure to notify RMV of name/address change, fugitive from justice on court warrant.

Around 6:55 p.m. Saturday, Southboro Police Detective Anthony Vega stopped a vehicle with a defective headlight at the intersection of Marlboro and Sears roads.

Police said officers detected a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the driver, later identified as Lisboa.

He had three passengers — an adult female in the passenger seat and two small children in rear-facing car seats in the backseat, police said.

Lisboa parked in a private driveway and did not possess a valid driver’s license, police said.

He gave police a name and a social security number, but Vega determined through Registry of Motor Vehicles records that the information was for a different person, police said.

Southboro Police Officers Theodore Davis and Joseph DeLuca arrived on the scene to assist.

Officers saw that Lisboa had glassy eyes and slurred speech, police said.

Lisboa was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Southboro Police Department for booking.

Vega performed an inventory search of the vehicle and discovered three empty nip bottles (one Smirnoff, two Fireball), two opened Fireball nips, and three sealed Heineken bottles, police said.

Lisboa eventually provided his real name and birthdate during booking, revealing an outstanding warrant out of Polk County, Florida.

On Sunday, Lisboa was transported to the Worcester House of Correction, pending arraignment in Westboro District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

