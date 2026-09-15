Mass. lawmakers propose ‘9 to 5 Day’ to honor Dolly Parton

BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers are moving to honor the late Dolly Parton with her own day.

Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep. Samantha Montaño, proposed the bill that would designate September 25 as “9 to 5 Day.”

Parton died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80.

The bill asks for the governor to issue a proclamation calling for a proper observance of September twenty-fifth as 9 to 5 Day, in lasting recognition of the life and legacy of Dolly Parton.

The lawmakers said the country music icon uplifted communities in the state.

Other states have introduced similar bills to honor Parton, including her home state of Tennessee.

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