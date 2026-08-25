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Dolly Parton dies at 80

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country music icon Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80.

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Her family posted a statement from her nephew, Bryan Seaver, on her social media accounts. He said she died peacefully on Aug. 25 in Nashville.

Parton had rarely been seen in person in recent months citing her health and issues that she had not dealt with before the death of her husband Carl Dean last year, The New York Times reported.

She had to cancel a six-show residency for Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace last December due to her health, according to Variety.

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“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” she wrote as part of the announcement. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see.

The New York Times said she was “in a class by herself” and “quintessentially, a uniter of people.”

Variety called Parton the “Queen of Country Music.”

The publication shared her official obituary: “A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

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