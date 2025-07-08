Mass. lawmakers make latest push to lift Happy Hour ban

BOSTON — Could happy hour finally come to Massachusetts? Local lawmakers are once again making a push for early evening bargains at bars statewide.

State Senator Julian Cyr who represents the Cape and Islands spoke virtually at a public hearing at the Statehouse Monday. He fought alongside other alcohol-related bills in front of the Committee on Consumer Protection Licensure.

“I think we do need to be honest that we have a bit of a fun problem,” Cyr told Boston 25 after the hearing. “I think it’s high time we join most other states in having happy hour as an option.”

Massachusetts is one of only a few states where happy hour is banned.

Cyr said happy hour would bring people back to bars and restaurants that are still struggling since the pandemic.

He called it, “a tool to cities and towns that want to have it for economic revitalization, and also to have a little more fun.”

Young Boston residents called it a no brainer.

“If other cities have it, why can’t we?,” asked one South Boston resident.

Another added, “I feel like happy hour brings people together more than like going and getting a drink.”

Cyr said the committee will most likely decide on the bill around the fall, before it would make it to the senate floor.

He told Boston 25 the biggest push back has been lobbyists who represent large restaurants and chains in the state who don’t want competition.

“Last I checked, we want innovation,” said Cyr. “We should be fostering that in Massachusetts, not just preserving corporate profits for a small set of cookie cutter restaurants.”

He also said the ban has not curbed drunk driving incidents.

Cyr finished, “I just hear how boring Boston is, how boring greater Massachusetts is. I think a lot of that has to do with the restrictive liquor laws in place in some cases for over a century.”

