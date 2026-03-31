Mass. husband, wife identified among victims in deadly Hawaii helicopter crash

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts husband and wife were among those killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Hawaii, authorities confirmed.

Investigators identified the victims as 65-year-old Margaret Rimmler and 59-year-old Patrick Haskell, both of Massachusetts. A third person who died in the crash has not yet been identified.

Haskell was well known in the Needham community, where he and his father ran the Haskell Insurance Agency for decades.

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News, the company said Haskell had recently retired and that he and his wife were looking forward to beginning the next chapter of their lives together.

“The Haskell Insurance Agency team is deeply saddened by the passing of our dear colleague, Patrick Haskell, and his wife, Margaret Rimmler. Patrick, along with his late father, George, ran the agency in Needham for decades,” the statement read. “Their dedication and care for clients and the community were unwavering. In 2025, the agency partnered with another local, family-owned agency and moved to Dedham Square. Patrick recently retired, and along with Margaret, they were looking forward to enjoying their next chapter.”

The couple was on a sightseeing helicopter tour when the aircraft crashed into the water just off Kalalau Beach along the coast of Kauai on Thursday. The beach is on the Na Pali Coast on Kauai’s North Shore, an area that is otherwise reachable only by hiking or boat.

Intermittent rain was reported in the area at the time of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating.

At least 16 people have died in helicopter crashes in Hawaii in the past seven years, the Associated Press reported.

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