Mass. high school cancels upcoming football game over ‘player safety concerns’

MILLIS, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school has canceled its football game this week over “player safety concerns.”

The Millis Mohawks Athletics Department announced in a post on X that Thursday’s Tri-Valley League game versus Bellingham High School won’t go on as scheduled.

“Due to player safety concerns and our current roster situation, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this Thursday’s football game vs. Bellingham,” the post read.

🚩Due to player safety concerns and our current roster situation, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this Thursday’s football game vs Bellingham🚩 — Millis Athletics (@MillisAthletics) October 6, 2026

No additional details were released on the cancellation. Boston 25 News has reached out to the school district for comment.

Millis High School is 1-3 through its first four games of the 2026 season.

They are next scheduled to play against the Murdock High School Blue Devils on Oct. 16.

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