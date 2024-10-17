Mass. high school basketball standout signs Exhibit 10 deal with Celtics

A former Massachusetts high school basketball standout has a chance to further his pro career back in New England.

The Boston Celtics have signed Springfield Central alum Hason Ward to an exhibit 10 contract, according to his agency.

Originally hailing from Barbados, Ward earned notoriety in Massachusetts high school basketball circles for his shot-blocking capabilities.

Hason Ward is officially the newest member of the Boston Celtics as he has signed an NBA Exhibit 10 contract with the defending NBA Champions!



The 6’9” Center from Barbados moved to Springfield, MA. in high school before heading to VCU and Iowa State.



Dream come true for Has! pic.twitter.com/1RN1y4QePi — One Motive Sports (@OneMotiveSports) October 16, 2024

Ward averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks during his senior year at Springfield Central before jumping to the collegiate ranks. The springy big man spent his first three collegiate seasons at VCU before transferring to Iowa State.

Ward averaged 6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for a Cyclone Squad that made a run to the Sweet 16 last year.

Ward will likely head to the team’s G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. Ward is eligible for a $77.5k bonus if he spends at least 60 days with the team.

The acquisition puts the Celtics back at their offseason roster limit of 21 players. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group