Mass. high school basketball standout signs Exhibit 10 deal with Celtics

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

South Dakota State v Iowa State OMAHA, NEBRASKA - MARCH 21: Hason Ward #24 of the Iowa State Cyclones dunks the ball against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at CHI Health Center on March 21, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A former Massachusetts high school basketball standout has a chance to further his pro career back in New England.

The Boston Celtics have signed Springfield Central alum Hason Ward to an exhibit 10 contract, according to his agency.

Originally hailing from Barbados, Ward earned notoriety in Massachusetts high school basketball circles for his shot-blocking capabilities.

Ward averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks during his senior year at Springfield Central before jumping to the collegiate ranks. The springy big man spent his first three collegiate seasons at VCU before transferring to Iowa State.

Ward averaged 6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for a Cyclone Squad that made a run to the Sweet 16 last year.

Ward will likely head to the team’s G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. Ward is eligible for a $77.5k bonus if he spends at least 60 days with the team.

The acquisition puts the Celtics back at their offseason roster limit of 21 players.

