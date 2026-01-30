‘Respect our sensitive areas’: Governor Healey files bill to limit federal immigration enforcement

BOSTON — Governor Maura Healey announced new legislation Thursday that would limit federal immigration enforcement in Massachusetts.

It would prohibit ICE from going into schools, hospitals, churches, and courthouses.

The bill would also make it against the law for another state to deploy its National Guard in Massachusetts without the Governor’s permission.

The Governor said she believes action at the state level is necessary to address heightened fears in immigrant communities and restore trust in local government.

“We have sensitive areas. We expect the federal government, Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, and ICE agents to respect our sensitive areas,” said Governor Healey.

Governor Healey said current ICE tactics under the Trump administration are leading to declining enrollment in schools, causing people to avoid going to the doctors, and leaving victims and witnesses of crimes afraid to testify in court.

“What we’re doing today in Massachusetts is standing up to an agency and an administration that are out of control,” said Governor Healey.

The Governor also signed an Executive Order that prevents ICE from making civil arrests in non-public areas of state facilities and prohibiting the use of state property for immigration enforcement.

Members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association applauded the Governor’s actions during a vigil for Minnesota nurse Alex Pretti on Thursday night.

“ICE has no business being anywhere where people are seeking medical aid, seeking to worship, seeking education,” said Will Sanna, a registered nurse. “No one should have to live in fear.”

The announcement was also met with criticism from those who strongly disagree with Governor Healey’s strategy.

“The governor ought to be ashamed of herself,” said former Bristol Sheriff Tom Hodgson. “We aren’t surprised though because she’s been consistent with putting her political ideology and agenda before the public safety and people of Massachusetts.”

Massachusetts Republican Party Chair Amy Carnevale also blasted the Governor by releasing the following written statement:

<i>“Residents of Massachusetts across the political spectrum agree that recent immigration apprehension efforts in Minnesota have been tumultuous and this has led to tragic results.</i> <i>The solution is not to double down on furthering the divide between the state and federal government as proposed by Governor Healey. Instead, our state government should be working in partnership with federal authorities to ensure that criminal illegal aliens are identified and apprehended off the streets. These apprehensions are best done in spaces like courthouses. </i> <i>By signing an executive order and advancing legislation to make it more difficult for the federal government to precisely and safely target enforcement toward criminal illegal aliens, our communities have now been put at greater risk for chaotic law enforcement. The actions today combined with the heated rhetoric by the Healey Administration will only exacerbate tensions as President Trump works to make the United States safer again.”</i> — Amy Carnevale, Massachusetts Republican Party Chair

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

