Mass. Gov. Healey condemns Trump administration’s stop‑work order on Vineyard Wind project

BOSTON — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey on Monday denounced the U.S. Department of the Interior’s decision to issue a stop-work order on five offshore wind projects—including Vineyard Wind 1—that are near completion.

The move, Healey asserts, would hurt consumers and threaten local jobs.

“Energy costs are already too high. It makes absolutely no sense for the Trump Administration to halt construction on a project that is bringing more affordable energy to our region. This puts people out of work during the holidays,” Healey said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News. “Vineyard Wind has been producing power for a year, bringing down costs for residents and businesses, while creating nearly 4,000 jobs right here in Massachusetts.”

The Trump administration said the pause will give the Interior Department, which oversees offshore wind, time to work with the Defense Department and other agencies to assess the possible ways to mitigate any security risks posed by the projects.

Healey called the move “dangerous” and “unlawful.”

“Donald Trump should be embracing an all-of-the-above approach to American energy, not shutting down critical sources like wind,” Healey said. “It is dangerous to halt construction in the middle of a project, and I will stand up against this unlawful action by the Trump Administration to protect Massachusetts’ ratepayers and workers. We are working closely with impacted states and developers to ensure the projects are completed and continue to provide affordable power to our communities.”

In addition to Vineyard Wind 1, the administration said leases are also paused for Revolution Wind in Rhode Island and Connecticut, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, and two projects in New York: Sunrise Wind and Empire Wind.

